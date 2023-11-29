LY Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Short Interest Up 1,192.3% in November

LY Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 1,192.3% from the October 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

YAHOY opened at $5.82 on Wednesday. LY has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $6.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.42.

LY (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter. LY had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LY will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

LY Corporation engages in the media and commerce businesses in Japan. The company focuses on shopping and reuse businesses. It also offers membership, e-commerce, and payment-related services. The company was formerly known as Z Holdings Corporation and changed its name to LY Corporation in October 2023.

