Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Stake Lowered by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,613 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 36.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 497 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.1% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 12,753 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,177 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 32.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 799 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.1% during the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Derek Nelson Doyle sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $87,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,479.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

LPX opened at $61.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $79.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.49.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.35 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.75%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

