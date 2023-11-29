Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $33.91

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.91 and traded as low as $30.60. Kuraray shares last traded at $30.84, with a volume of 328 shares changing hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kuraray from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.45.

Kuraray Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of resins, chemicals, fibers, activated carbon, and high-performance membranes and systems worldwide. The Vinyl Acetate segment manufactures and markets functional resins and films, including PVA, PVB and EVAL. The Isoprene segment engages in the manufacture and marketing of SEPTON thermoplastic elastomer, isoprene-related products, and GENESTAR.

