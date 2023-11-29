Kristopher R. Westbrooks Sells 11,812 Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Stock

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Free Report) CFO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 11,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $241,909.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,562.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TimkenSteel Stock Performance

NYSE TMST opened at $20.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $870.77 million, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.75. TimkenSteel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.59 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.63.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $354.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.73 million. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 9.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TimkenSteel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TimkenSteel

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 13.3% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 13,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 651,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,941,000 after acquiring an additional 82,488 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,894,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 698,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,077,000 after purchasing an additional 55,761 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,679,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets. Its products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

Further Reading

