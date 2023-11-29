Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.51

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.51 and last traded at $19.48, with a volume of 85699 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.46.

Several research firms have recently commented on KTOS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $274.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.91 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.46%. Equities analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $76,230.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,057.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $76,230.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,057.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $263,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,004,456.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,818 shares of company stock valued at $719,152. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $36,937,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,760,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 25.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,561,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,464 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 56.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,026,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 74.2% during the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 2,413,270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,715 shares in the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

