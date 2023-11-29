Korea Investment CORP Trims Stock Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CYBR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $194.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $113.19 and a fifty-two week high of $196.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.36.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.17. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $191.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CYBR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $187.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.41.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

