Korea Investment CORP Sells 53,300 Shares of Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) by 41.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,300 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Qifu Technology were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Qifu Technology by 1,562.5% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 115,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 108,107 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Qifu Technology by 1.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 223,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Qifu Technology by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 85,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 10,696 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Qifu Technology by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Qifu Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,702,000. Institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Qifu Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, CLSA lowered their price target on shares of Qifu Technology from $27.80 to $25.90 in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

Qifu Technology Stock Up 0.6 %

QFIN stock opened at $15.79 on Wednesday. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $25.49. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.50 and its 200-day moving average is $16.30.

Qifu Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qifu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qifu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.