Korea Investment CORP Sells 3,299 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,048 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,299 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DSGX. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 47.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 36.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. 76.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Stephens boosted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Friday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

NASDAQ DSGX opened at $81.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 61.92 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.81. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.23 and a 52 week high of $82.38.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $143.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

