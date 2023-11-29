Korea Investment CORP Sells 31,848 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,848 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HR. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 47.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.22.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $15.03 on Wednesday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $13.86 and a 52 week high of $22.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.18.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.57). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $333.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -172.22%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

