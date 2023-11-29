Korea Investment CORP Sells 214,963 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 92.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 214,963 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 391.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. American Trust boosted its position in Qorvo by 14.6% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 2,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Qorvo during the second quarter valued at about $409,000. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Qorvo by 49.9% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Qorvo by 49.2% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 657,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,067,000 after purchasing an additional 216,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo Stock Up 0.2 %

Qorvo stock opened at $93.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.62 and a 52 week high of $114.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Qorvo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Qorvo from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Summit Insights cut Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Qorvo

Insider Transactions at Qorvo

In other news, Director Walden C. Rhines purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.19 per share, with a total value of $465,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 67,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,257,242.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.