Korea Investment CORP Sells 16,340 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,340 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CZR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,358,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $59,832,000. Point Break Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% in the first quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,396,000 after purchasing an additional 987,230 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 141.3% in the first quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,539,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,167,000 after purchasing an additional 901,884 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,038,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,465,000 after purchasing an additional 676,512 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.90 per share, for a total transaction of $628,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $45.23 on Wednesday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.55.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.94%. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CZR. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Caesars Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.64.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

