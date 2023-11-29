Korea Investment CORP Sells 12,883 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,883 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the second quarter valued at $288,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.4% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 70,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 8.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 903,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,557,000 after acquiring an additional 70,589 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.9% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 14,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $284,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,145.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DINO stock opened at $54.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.38. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12 month low of $37.12 and a 12 month high of $64.85.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 6.73%. Research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently 15.57%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on HF Sinclair in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on HF Sinclair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on HF Sinclair from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.55.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

