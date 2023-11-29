Korea Investment CORP Reduces Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 39.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,005 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 91,079.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,855,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845,616 shares during the last quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,242,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 20,415.2% in the second quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 1,025,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,760 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,365,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,634,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $439,255.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,469,454.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,844 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $439,255.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,469,454.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 18,693 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.28, for a total transaction of $2,883,956.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,167,372.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,758 shares of company stock valued at $17,121,335 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler stock opened at $193.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.93 and a 12-month high of $195.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.34.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.36 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 23.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ZS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Zscaler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.46.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

