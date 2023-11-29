Korea Investment CORP Reduces Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,525 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,225 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WIX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 763 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Wix.com by 2.7% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Wix.com by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,097 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 16,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com stock opened at $99.26 on Wednesday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $70.28 and a 1 year high of $102.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.31.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Wix.com from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.63.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

