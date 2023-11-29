Korea Investment CORP Raises Stock Position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. 46.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

Shares of West Fraser Timber stock opened at $75.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.23 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.33 and its 200 day moving average is $75.97. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $64.11 and a 1 year high of $91.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 0.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently -85.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WFG. TheStreet raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $106.50 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $106.50 to $108.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.50.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

