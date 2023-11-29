Korea Investment CORP Purchases 4,634 Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,025,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,574,000 after purchasing an additional 62,173 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Wolfspeed by 12.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in Wolfspeed by 27.4% during the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 25,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Wolfspeed by 3.0% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 116,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Wolfspeed by 19.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter.

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

Shares of WOLF stock opened at $35.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.31 and a 200-day moving average of $46.29. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.99. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a one year low of $27.35 and a one year high of $91.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.18. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 80.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WOLF. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Wolfspeed Profile

(Free Report)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

