Korea Investment CORP Has $2.28 Million Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Aramark were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Aramark by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Aramark by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 125,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 8,639 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Aramark during the 1st quarter worth $1,372,000. Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in Aramark by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 294,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,657,000 after acquiring an additional 20,142 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Aramark by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,204,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,627 shares during the period.

ARMK opened at $27.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.59. Aramark has a 12 month low of $23.55 and a 12 month high of $33.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Aramark had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently 17.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARMK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Aramark from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Aramark from $33.93 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Aramark from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Aramark from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Aramark from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

