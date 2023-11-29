Korea Investment CORP Has $2.25 Million Stock Position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,951 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 66,622 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,519 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the second quarter worth approximately $2,187,000. Ativo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the first quarter worth approximately $510,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 71.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,404 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 27,189 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the second quarter worth approximately $4,110,000. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IMO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

Imperial Oil Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $57.81 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Imperial Oil Limited has a fifty-two week low of $44.22 and a fifty-two week high of $63.07. The company has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.56.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.25. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3619 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.24%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

