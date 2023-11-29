Korea Investment CORP Has $1.40 Million Stake in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,592 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 1,091.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ICL Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICL Group by 38.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,542,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,686,000 after purchasing an additional 711,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 18.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 442,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 68,126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.54% of the company’s stock.

ICL Group Price Performance

Shares of ICL opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.71. ICL Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $8.75.

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. ICL Group had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 16.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ICL Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of ICL Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Featured Stories

