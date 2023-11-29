Korea Investment CORP Grows Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 171.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,411 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,440 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the first quarter valued at $160,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 15.6% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 25,986 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 15.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,418 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 135.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 47,608 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 27,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 89.3% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $55,766.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,955,352.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $17.42 on Wednesday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $32.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.41 and a 200 day moving average of $19.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 148.97% and a negative return on equity of 42.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.57) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Stories

