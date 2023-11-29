Korea Investment CORP Decreases Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,466,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,094,000 after purchasing an additional 838,997 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,799,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,627,000 after purchasing an additional 69,729 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,947,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,082,000 after purchasing an additional 333,400 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,592,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,142,000 after purchasing an additional 692,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,127,000 after purchasing an additional 47,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $161,921.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,455.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $161,921.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,455.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total transaction of $575,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,697 shares in the company, valued at $23,429,228.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,261 shares of company stock worth $1,378,727 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on NBIX. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.46.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Down 0.2 %

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $112.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 60.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.40. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.04 and a 52-week high of $129.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.38.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $498.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.09 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 10.71%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

