Korea Investment CORP Acquires 299 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Micheal W. Dobbs sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,851.77, for a total value of $185,177.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,274.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 106 shares of company stock valued at $188,784. Corporate insiders own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

TPL stock opened at $1,618.12 on Wednesday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a one year low of $1,266.21 and a one year high of $2,659.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,787.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,627.54.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $13.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.52 by ($0.78). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 45.43% and a net margin of 63.51%. The company had revenue of $157.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.84 million. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 50.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,371.00 to $1,622.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

