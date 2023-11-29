Kiren Singh Purchases 2,200 Shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Stock

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) Director Kiren Singh bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.00 per share, with a total value of C$22,000.00.

Computer Modelling Group Stock Down 2.7 %

CMG stock opened at C$9.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$798.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.85. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$5.51 and a 12 month high of C$10.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$9.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.09.

Computer Modelling Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Computer Modelling Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Acumen Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a C$9.50 target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.75.

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

Featured Stories

