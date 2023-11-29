KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Gap Down to $12.04

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.04, but opened at $11.79. KeyCorp shares last traded at $11.74, with a volume of 582,678 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KEY shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of KeyCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.03.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KEY

KeyCorp Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 11.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.13%.

Institutional Trading of KeyCorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,183,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,543,000 after buying an additional 135,193 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 177.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 525,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,750,000 after buying an additional 335,457 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 212,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,757,000 after buying an additional 20,384 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.