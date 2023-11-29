Kenneth J. Watkinson Sells 7,000 Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Stock

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total transaction of $19,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 134,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,683.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Coeur Mining Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of CDE opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.68. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $4.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.43 and a beta of 1.58.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 9.23% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $194.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDE. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 6.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 2.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 130,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 25.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 5.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 94,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 133,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. 61.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CDE. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Cormark raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.75 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

