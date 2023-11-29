Kelly Steckelberg Sells 10,960 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total value of $708,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kelly Steckelberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

On Monday, October 30th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total value of $654,640.80.

On Friday, October 13th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $686,972.80.

On Thursday, September 28th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total value of $742,649.60.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $761,829.60.

On Tuesday, August 29th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.37, for a total value of $749,335.20.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ ZM opened at $67.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of -0.16. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.87 and a 1-year high of $85.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZM. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.84.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ZM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,418,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,866,000 after buying an additional 581,711 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,454,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,138,000 after buying an additional 103,152 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after buying an additional 2,444,294 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,171,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,726,000 after buying an additional 1,361,860 shares during the period. Finally, Newlands Management Operations LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 343.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 5,785,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,726,000 after buying an additional 4,480,051 shares during the period. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.