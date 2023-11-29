Kelly Smales Sells 3,995 Shares of Transphorm, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGAN) Stock

Transphorm, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGAN – Get Free Report) Director Kelly Smales sold 3,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total value of $10,506.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,434.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Transphorm Price Performance

TGAN stock opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.47. Transphorm, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $6.29. The stock has a market cap of $180.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Transphorm from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Transphorm in a report on Friday, October 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transphorm

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transphorm during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Transphorm by 14.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 10,831 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in Transphorm by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 1,152,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 50,598 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Transphorm by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,443,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,864,000 after buying an additional 379,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Transphorm by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 4,619,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,255,000 after buying an additional 206,965 shares during the period.

Transphorm Company Profile

Transphorm, Inc, a semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components for high voltage power conversion applications in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, India, and Europe. The company's products include GaN field effect transistors in various packages.

Further Reading

