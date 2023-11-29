Keith Jensen Sells 24,710 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $1,318,772.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,754.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Keith Jensen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 17th, Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $260,100.00.

FTNT opened at $52.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $81.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.00.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FTNT. TheStreet downgraded Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.90.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 6.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 6.1% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.7% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

