Kathleen M. Grandy Sells 11,331 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Stock

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) Senior Officer Kathleen M. Grandy sold 11,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.55, for a total transaction of C$85,549.05.

K opened at C$8.00 on Wednesday. Kinross Gold Co. has a one year low of C$4.71 and a one year high of C$8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on K shares. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$8.50 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Kinross Gold from C$9.75 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

