Jr. Thomas S. Smith Sells 23,796 Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Stock

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) Director Jr. Thomas S. Smith sold 23,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $178,707.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,344.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lindblad Expeditions Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:LIND opened at $7.41 on Wednesday. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $12.46. The stock has a market cap of $395.62 million, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.87.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $175.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.54 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on LIND. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LIND

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lindblad Expeditions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. 61.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.