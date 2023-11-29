JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 396,676 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,097,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396,676 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 4.56% of Helen of Troy worth $118,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,282,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,591,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,478,000 after buying an additional 14,931 shares during the period.

HELE stock opened at $103.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.05 and a 200-day moving average of $112.01. Helen of Troy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $81.14 and a fifty-two week high of $143.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.10. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $491.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HELE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $159.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helen of Troy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

