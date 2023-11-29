JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 3,880,300 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 642,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,880,300 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.21% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $114,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,837,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $189.25 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $162.40 and a 12-month high of $191.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.91.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.