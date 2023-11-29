JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 2,208,116 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 59.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,525,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,208,116 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.04% of Liberty Broadband worth $122,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,378,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 76.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 425.6% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 6.3% during the second quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 799,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,008,000 after buying an additional 47,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 57.1% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 165,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,277,000 after buying an additional 60,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $83.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.16. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $68.67 and a one year high of $96.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($1.32). The business had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.90 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 67.38% and a return on equity of 7.57%. As a group, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on LBRDK shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $138.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

