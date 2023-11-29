JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,013,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384,974 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.28% of Corteva worth $115,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Corteva by 420.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 30,605 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Corteva by 2.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 38.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after buying an additional 40,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter worth approximately $799,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Stock Performance

CTVA stock opened at $45.49 on Wednesday. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $67.55. The firm has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.55.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. Corteva’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTVA. Barclays cut Corteva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTVA

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corteva news, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David J. Anderson acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,364.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. King bought 640 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,990 shares of company stock worth $151,066 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.