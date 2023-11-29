JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 311,502 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 563,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 311,502 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.55% of VeriSign worth $127,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in VeriSign by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

VeriSign Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $213.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.44. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $188.44 and a one year high of $229.72.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.68% and a net margin of 49.38%. The company had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.16, for a total transaction of $26,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,266,031.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 589 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.85, for a total value of $115,355.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.16, for a total value of $26,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,266,031.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,339 shares of company stock worth $4,491,972. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

