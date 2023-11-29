JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 1,458,174 Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 41.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,965,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,458,174 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.92% of Shoals Technologies Group worth $126,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 23.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,288,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112,106 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,483,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,747 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,063,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,365,000 after buying an additional 55,184 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 160.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,942,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,440,000 after buying an additional 3,663,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 4,053.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,254,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,634,000 after buying an additional 5,128,195 shares during the last quarter.

SHLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

SHLS stock opened at $13.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.54. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.71. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 2.11.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 30.01%. The company had revenue of $134.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.65 million. On average, research analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $42,778.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 62,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,085.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 1,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $42,944.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 81,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $42,778.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 62,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,085.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

