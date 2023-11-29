JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,531,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 276,449 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.74% of Stericycle worth $117,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Markel Corp increased its stake in Stericycle by 6.4% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 631,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,220,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Stericycle by 3.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Stericycle by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Stericycle during the first quarter worth approximately $630,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Stericycle by 54.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,213,000 after buying an additional 24,969 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SRCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Stericycle in a report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Stericycle from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Stericycle in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stericycle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

SRCL opened at $45.77 on Wednesday. Stericycle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $56.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.00.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $653.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.03 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and COVID 19 waste disposal; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, sharps mailback solutions, and maritime waste services; medical supply store services; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

