JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,641,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,429 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.54% of Fortis worth $113,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTS. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Fortis in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fortis in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortis in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortis in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. 50.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortis Stock Down 0.2 %

FTS stock opened at $40.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.01 and its 200 day moving average is $41.12. The stock has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.46. Fortis Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.30 and a 1-year high of $46.28.

Fortis Increases Dividend

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 6.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.437 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is 76.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTS. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Fortis from $61.50 to $60.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Fortis from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com cut Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Fortis from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.93.

About Fortis



Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

Featured Articles

