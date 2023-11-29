JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 586,694 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 64.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,490,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 586,694 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 3.10% of WNS worth $109,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WNS. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in WNS in the first quarter worth $433,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in WNS by 2.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in WNS by 72.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 48,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in WNS by 21.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in WNS in the first quarter worth $2,736,000. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

WNS stock opened at $58.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. WNS has a one year low of $51.84 and a one year high of $94.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.75 and its 200 day moving average is $67.11.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. WNS had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. WNS’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WNS will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

WNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on WNS from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded WNS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on WNS from $95.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on WNS in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, WNS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.83.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

