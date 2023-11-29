Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lessened its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,578 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $155.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.15. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $119.46 and a 1 year high of $188.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.34). Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

JLL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $167.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $222.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.43.

Read Our Latest Report on Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.