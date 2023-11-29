John Merfyn Roberts Sells 2,000 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) Director John Merfyn Roberts sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.86, for a total value of C$135,720.00.

Shares of AEM stock opened at C$72.49 on Wednesday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of C$59.36 and a 1-year high of C$82.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$65.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$66.51. The company has a market cap of C$35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C$0.01. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 40.23%. The company had revenue of C$2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.12 billion. Research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.011571 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.543 dividend. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.18%.

Separately, National Bankshares cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$81.76.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

