Joe T. Ford Purchases 10,000 Shares of Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) Stock

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) Director Joe T. Ford bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.89 per share, for a total transaction of $88,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 190,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,296.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Westrock Coffee Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WEST opened at $9.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.53. Westrock Coffee has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $14.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.62.

Get Westrock Coffee alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Westrock Coffee in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westrock Coffee

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEST. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Westrock Coffee during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Westrock Coffee by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 11,222 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Westrock Coffee by 24.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Westrock Coffee in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Westrock Coffee by 70.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 272,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 112,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Westrock Coffee Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions and Sustainable Sourcing and Traceability. The company provides coffee sourcing, supply chain management, product development, roasting, packaging, and distribution services to the retail, food service and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, non-commercial account, CPG, and hospitality industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.