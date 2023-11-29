Jeff W. Dick Purchases 556 Shares of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) Stock

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Free Report) CEO Jeff W. Dick acquired 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.88 per share, with a total value of $12,165.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 169,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,698,091.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

MainStreet Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNSB opened at $20.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $156.25 million, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.53. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $29.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.97.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $32.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 million. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 24.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MainStreet Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. MainStreet Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in MainStreet Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $76,000. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 32,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 27.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

Further Reading

