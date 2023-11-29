Jeff C. Jones Sells 6,000 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Stock

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) Director Jeff C. Jones sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $138,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,980.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Down 1.7 %

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $22.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.80. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.21. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.53 and a fifty-two week high of $37.22.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.90 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Pacific Premier Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 52.59%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after purchasing an additional 43,956 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 9.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,941,000 after buying an additional 7,486 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 46.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 15,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Pacific Premier Bancorp

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.