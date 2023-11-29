Jeff Alexander Walsh Sells 10,831 Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 10,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total transaction of $19,062.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,306,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,579,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeff Alexander Walsh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get loanDepot alerts:

On Monday, November 20th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 700 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $1,225.00.

On Friday, November 3rd, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 7,142 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $10,713.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 7,142 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $11,998.56.

On Monday, September 11th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 17,864 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $35,370.72.

loanDepot Stock Up 1.7 %

loanDepot stock opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. loanDepot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $3.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On loanDepot

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $265.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.75 million. loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 17.51%. As a group, equities analysts expect that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LDI. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter worth $26,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter worth $32,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the third quarter worth $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on LDI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of loanDepot from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of loanDepot from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LDI

loanDepot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.