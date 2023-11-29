Jeff Alexander Walsh Sells 10,831 Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 10,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total transaction of $19,062.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,306,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,579,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Jeff Alexander Walsh also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 20th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 700 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $1,225.00.
- On Friday, November 3rd, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 7,142 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $10,713.00.
- On Monday, October 2nd, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 7,142 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $11,998.56.
- On Monday, September 11th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 17,864 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $35,370.72.
loanDepot Stock Up 1.7 %
loanDepot stock opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. loanDepot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $3.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.53.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On loanDepot
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LDI. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter worth $26,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter worth $32,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the third quarter worth $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.01% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently commented on LDI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of loanDepot from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of loanDepot from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.83.
loanDepot Company Profile
loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.
