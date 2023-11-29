Jason R. Kelly Sells 100,000 Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) insider Jason R. Kelly sold 100,000 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,894,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,901,498.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of DNA opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.78. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on DNA shares. BTIG Research cut shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,696,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,987 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 299.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 66,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 13,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

