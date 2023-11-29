James Wilbur Sells 3,464 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) insider James Wilbur sold 3,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $150,129.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,042.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

James Wilbur also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 20th, James Wilbur sold 14,718 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $619,480.62.

10x Genomics Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ TXG opened at $42.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -22.07 and a beta of 1.84. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.28 and a 12 month high of $63.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 10x Genomics

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.06). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 37.79% and a negative return on equity of 24.24%. The company had revenue of $153.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXG. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 41.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 17.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on 10x Genomics from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.78.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

