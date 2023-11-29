Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $24.87, but opened at $26.10. Ituran Location and Control shares last traded at $28.02, with a volume of 66,070 shares trading hands.

The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 27.71%. The business had revenue of $81.05 million for the quarter.

Ituran Location and Control Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ituran Location and Control from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ituran Location and Control in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Ituran Location and Control

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Ituran Location and Control in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,262,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,957,000 after acquiring an additional 12,124 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 354,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,726,000 after acquiring an additional 40,919 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 339,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,926,000 after acquiring an additional 18,221 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period.

Ituran Location and Control Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

Further Reading

