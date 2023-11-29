iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,122,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256,468 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.31% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $130,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $117.92 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.06.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

