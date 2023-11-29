iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Position Lessened by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,516,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,094 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 3.42% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $127,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 408,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,010,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 51,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 48,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $86.77 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $70.41 and a 1-year high of $87.54.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

